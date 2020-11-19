Men abused by doc say Ohio State’s response has added trauma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Men who allege decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor and are upset about how the university has handled their unsettled claims have pushed for a stronger response in a new round of live and pre-recorded comments to school trustees. Several of the men asked trustees during a meeting Thursday how they’d feel if their own children had experienced such mistreatment. New Ohio State President Kristina Johnson reiterated the school’s previous statements that the behavior of the late Richard Strauss was reprehensible and the failure to stop him during his tenure was unacceptable. She assured the men she’s listening to their comments.