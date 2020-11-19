More than 100 displaced after fire ravages California town

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A week before Thanksgiving, more than 100 residents have been displaced by a wind-whipped wildfire that ravaged a remote mountain community in California and killed one person. Authorities say the inferno struck with sudden ferocity Tuesday during strong winds high in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It destroyed more than 80 structures, including homes, in the unincorporated town of Walker near the Nevada line. Early Wednesday, rain and snow fell, reducing the fire to smoldering remnants. By then, grave damage had been done. The same ferocious winds also sent a wildfire roaring through a neighborhood about 100 miles north in Reno, Nevada. Five houses were destroyed and 24 were damaged.