No problems reported for new driver registration system

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State officials say the replacement for Minnesota’s troubled driver and vehicle registration system known as MNLARS seems to be off to a good start. Driver and Vehicle Services spokeswoman Megan Leonard says agents for the new MNDrive system handled more than 21,600 transactions on Monday, the first day the system went live. Leonard says no major problems were reported as customers conducted business online and in person. The state spent more than $100 million on MNLARS before eventually giving up on the troubled system. The Legislature directed the Department of Public Safety to replace it by the end of 2020.