PROJECT BLIZZARD: Tips for your home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Did you know that letting warm water run in your home can prevent your pipes from freezing?

The following household tips and tricks could help your winter go by a little easier.

Money Saver Tips



Tip 1) Replacing old appliances and using LED lights.

Tip 2) Having an up-to-date furnace

Peter Hassig with a furnace filter

"Gas furnaces are up to 98% efficient versus a lot of the older ones we see at 60/70%. So replacing it out with something like that is a big, big increase," said Peter Hassig, of Haley Comfort Systems.

He said it's also important to monitor a furnace's filter.

"If you haven't changed your filter out, depending on what filter you have you should be doing it from one month to six months, maybe a year on some filters. Don't wait until all of a sudden, your filter has issues," Hassig said.

Home Tips



Tip 1) Let hot water run

During below freezing temperatures, some pipes in homes may freeze the water. One way to prevent that is by letting hot water run.

"By turning that hot water on and letting it run, you're letting that warm water run through the pipes which is going to in turn, heat those pipes up and not allow them to freeze over," Hassig said.

Tip 2) Using the oven to heat your home.

"If you're going to open up your kitchen oven, make sure it's on a low temperature," Hassig said.

It is not suggested you use a gas oven to do this. Also, it might be dangerous even with an electric oven if you have young children at home.

Tip 3) Purchasing a window insulator kit

Cold air can sometimes get through closed windows. This issue can lower the temperature in homes. An insulator kit can cost $4 - $10 and can be installed on your own, with household items.

Shoveling Tips

Shoveling snow is a common winter chore. The physical activity can sometime cause back problem or other injuries. Mayo Clinic has a list of things to remember that can help prevent any injuries.