RPD ask for public’s help finding suspect in Rochester fatal shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a shooting that killed one man and injured another at a Rochester apartment complex in October.

The shooting happened at the Villages at Essex Park Apartments around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30. RPD said 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon, of Rochester, was killed in the shooting and a 20-year-old Rochester man was critically injured.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Ty’Jhuan Davis Anderson.

RPD said police are searching for Anderson on "one felony count of 2nd degree murder, one felony count of attempted 2nd degree murder and a third felony count of possession of ammunition or a firearm."

He is described as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Anderson's location is asked to contact Sgt. Boynton at 507-328-6925 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous. RPD said Crime Stoppers could issue a reward for information that leads to Anderson’s arrest and conviction.