The Rochester Repertory Theatre optimistic despite pandemic challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of the Rochester Repertory Theatre have remained positive and resilient despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

The 37-year-old theater has called the building on 7th Street Northwest home for the last 12 years. In 2019, they bought the building with visions of renovating it. The volunteer operated theater company had a full schedule of plays for 2020, but their season abruptly ended in March when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head.

Rochester Repertory Board President Merritt Olsen said they are keeping a "creative and tenacious attitude" amid the challenges. They are taking this downtime to renovate the theater's bathrooms, concession stand and lobby area.

"We're no different than any other live art experiences in Minnesota," Olsen said. "The dancers are on hold. The singers are on hold. The musicians are suffering during this time of COVID. But we are planning. We can think ahead. We can be getting our act together for the day when we reopen."

The organization is also planning on having virtual plays and other interactive events through social media. The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of January.