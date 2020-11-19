Things to Do: Exploring northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- As a New York City native, Kristen Glazer Felegy knows how to enjoy city life. She now lives in Minneapolis and joined us Thursday on our noon news with an itinerary to enjoy the northeast part of the city.

She recommends exploring Stone Arch Bridge, a little holiday shopping at Surdyk's Liquor & Cheese, a stop at Boom Island Park and a coffee to go from Honour Cafe. She shares a few additional recommendations in her Shrpa article.

As you look for safe ways to enjoy the upcoming holiday season, be sure to check out our Things to Do page.