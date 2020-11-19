Warm and pleasant today; a slightly cooler weekend is ahead

An incredibly mild Thursday

Warm air continues to work its way into the region today on southwest winds ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. That's a full 20 degrees warmer than the seasonal average, making this by far the warmest day of the week. Southwest winds won't be quite as strong as the 45 mile per hour gusts we experienced Wednesday, instead our winds will be closer to 15 miles per hour.

Cooler, but still pleasant Friday

High pressure will glide into the region from the west tomorrwo on the heels of tonight's cold front, bringing bright, tranquil weather for the end of the workweek. We'll have a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with a slight northwest breeze and temperatures will be just a little warmer than the seasonal average, mainly in the mid 40s for the afternoon hours.

Typical November temps this weekend

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine Saturday under a strong area of high pressure. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s which is typical for this time of the year with a light southeast breeze.

A weak disturbance will graze the area early Sunday, triggering a few brief rain and snow showers or flurries early in the day. Clouds will clear off later on with afternoon sunshine helping temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Seasonable temps next week

High pressure will hang around for Monday of next week, keeping our sky bright and clear with afternon high temperatures near 40 degrees.

A large storm system will move through the region on Tuesday, bringing a little snow in the early morning hours with a transition to rain during the day. Minor accumulation will be possible early before that change to rain with the extra gloom keeping temperatures in the 30s throughout the rest of the day.

Sunshine will be the rule for the latter portion of next week with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s each day, including Thanksgiving Day Thursday.