Global shares mixed amid tug of war between hope, fear

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed in muted trading amid a continuing conflict between current worries about the worsening pandemic and optimism that vaccines will rescue the economy in the future. Indexes in France and Britain rose in early Friday trading, while shares were virtually unchanged in Germany. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished lower. Shares fell in Australia but rose in South Korea and China. Investors are looking ahead to data out next week on the health of regional economies, including India, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.