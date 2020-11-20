California pub tries to keep calm, carry on with virus rules

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon. Cases of COVID-19 are surging faster than public health officials anticipated when they put new restrictions in place Friday that reduce outdoor dining capacity and order retail businesses to close by 10 p.m. If cases keep rising, a shutdown will be ordered. Santa Monica pub manager Lisa Powers says she doesn’t even want to contemplate such a scenario. She’s not sure if businesses can withstand another forced closure without help from the federal government.