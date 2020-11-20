Chronic wasting disease found in doe in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Chronic wasting disease has been discovered in Olmsted County.

A doe was hit and killed by a vehicle in Rochester on Nov. 4, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR ran tests on the animal, and results came back positive for chronic wasting disease.

Another case was also found in a deer in Dakota County on Nov. 7.

In 2016, the DNR started surveilling southeast Minnesota for the disease. This latest case is the farthest northwest in the region that CWD has been found.

CWD, also known as zombie deer disease, is fatal to animals, and there are no treatments or vaccines. There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The DNR said 95 wild deer in Minnesota have now tested positive for chronic wasting disease.