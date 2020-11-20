COVID-19: How to avoid household spread

(WDIV) -- With increasing COVID-19 cases, there’s a distinct possibility that someone in your home could test positive for coronavirus.

If they do, a new paper from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there’s a good chance COVID-19 will spread to other family members, and quickly.

When you’re in public you can use a mask and social distance yourself to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But when you’re home with your family, or whoever you share a living space with, you let your guard down.

That’s natural. So, if someone you live with tests positive there are some steps you can take.

If someone in your home does show symptoms they should isolate themselves immediately. Everyone in the home should wear a mask when they’re in the same room.

