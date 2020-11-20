Criminal probe, legal fights await Trump after White House

President Donald Trump’s legal entanglements are likely to intensify when he leaves the White House and loses immunity from prosecution. Manhattan’s district attorney is leading an investigation into his business dealings. There are New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. Two women alleging sexual assault are suing. And some Democrats are calling for the revival of a federal campaign finance investigation. It isn’t known whether any investigation has sufficient evidence to make Trump the first ex-president charged with a crime. Any attempt to prosecute Trump could enrage the nearly 74 million who voted for him, complicating President-elect Joe Biden’s effort to heal divisions.