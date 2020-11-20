Dutch government unveils coronavirus vaccination plans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it will prioritize people aged over 60, those in health risk groups and frontline health care workers for coronavirus vaccinations when the shots become available. The health ministry on Friday outlined its strategy to protect people against the pandemic that has killed more than 1.36 million people worldwide. The ministry said vaccinations will be free and voluntary. Dutch health authorities already have bought 25 million syringes and extra freezers for vaccines that need to be stored at very low temperatures. The ministry says that based on recent reports from producers working on vaccines, it expects to be able to vaccinate around 3.5 million people in the first quarter of 2021.