Free agency opens: Fox and Kings agree on $163 million deal

Free agency in the NBA has started. De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner, agreeing to a deal with the Sacramento Kings that will pay him at least $163 million over five years. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday. Many of the biggest available names, such as the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, did not make immediate decisions on their futures. Davis is expected to remain with the Lakers; the question there is how the new deal will be structured. VanVleet is expected to command at least $80 million over the next four seasons.