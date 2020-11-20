Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:43 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 27, Pequot Lakes 0

Park Christian 7, Blackduck 6

Class 6A=

Section Championship=

Centennial 27, Stillwater 14

Rosemount 42, East Ridge 0

Shakopee 35, Champlin Park 21

Class 5A=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Mahtomedi 20, North St. Paul 14

Section 6=

Championship=

Rogers 28, Elk River 20

Third Place=

Monticello 48, Robbinsdale Armstrong 35

Class 4A=

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Princeton 30, Delano 12

Section 8=

Championship=

Rocori 34, Grand Rapids 6

Third Place=

Willmar 21, Detroit Lakes 0

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Waseca 23, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8

Section 2=

Third Place=

Dassel-Cokato 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7

Section 5=

Third Place=

Foley 28, Pine City 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 34, Two Harbors 13

Class 2A=

Section 4=

Championship=

Minneapolis North 44, St. Agnes 0

Section 5=

Championship=

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 45, Paynesville 26

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Osakis 34, Pillager 12

Section 7=

Championship=

Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 6

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Barnesville 41, Warroad 8

Pelican Rapids 40, Hawley 14

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 40, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21

Section 5=

Third Place=

Lac qui Parle Valley 27, Canby 12

9-Man=

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Verndale 38, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 16

Section 5=

Semifinal=

McGregor 50, South Ridge 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Bigfork 12

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

