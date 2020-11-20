In multiple countries, alarm over hunger crisis rings louder

ABS, Yemen (AP) — Dire U.N. warnings of a growing hunger crisis are becoming reality in multiple countries. The coronavirus pandemic is adding a further burden on families struggling to feed themselves already amid collapsing economies and war. Yemen, pulled back from famine two years ago, is seeing a new surge in severe malnutrition amid lack of funding. In Afghanistan, rising prices and increasing poverty are putting food out of reach for more and more people. Isolated by flooding and shaken by civil war, South Sudanese face disruptions to farming. U.N. officials say billions in aid are needed to prevent 2021 from becoming a year of famines.