Iowa reports 1st COVID-19 death of prison staff member

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reported the first coronavirus-related death of a prison staff members as the state reported that confirmed virus infections have now surpassed 200,000.

The Corrections Department reported Thursday that a staff member at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville died on Monday due to a COVID-19 infection.

The department listed it as the first death of a corrections staff member but didn't immediately respond to a request for details. Eight inmates have died of causes related to the coronavirus.

Across the state, there were 4,359 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, raising the total number of cases to 203,033. The state reported 25 people died of the virus.

KTTC contributed to this article.