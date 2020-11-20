Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has passed the 100,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so amid concerns about the lingering physical and psychological scars on survivors and those close to them. Mexico’s director of epidemiology announced late Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India. The milestone comes less than a week after Mexico said it had topped 1 million registered coronavirus infectionscases, though officials agree the number is probably much higher. Coverage of the back-to-back milestones has raised the hackles of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, called critics “vultures” on Friday.