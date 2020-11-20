Skip to Content

Police: 4-year-old left on school bus, found 2 hours later

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was left on a Georgia school bus Thursday morning and ended up outside of the driver’s home. Coweta County School System spokesman Dean Jackson says a Jefferson Parkway Elementary pre-kindergarten student had fallen asleep on the bus but the driver didn’t notice. Jackson says the driver later left the school and parked the bus outside his home around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the boy was on the bus for about two hours before he left and was found by a construction worker. The boy was taken back to the school. Newnan police say no charges have been filed. The driver was placed on administrative leave.

