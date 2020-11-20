Rochester Salvation Army gives out free Thanksgiving meals at drive-thru event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Salvation Army is giving away 400 free Thanksgiving dinners Friday in a drive-thru event.

The event Friday is from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at their location at 120 1st St. NE.

The meals are provided by Hy-Vee. Recipients will get a paper grocery bag filled with non-perishable items. A coupon is attached to the bag that people can redeem at any Hy-Vee for a turkey, a pie and rolls.

"Thanksgiving is going to look very different probably for all of us this year," Salvation Army Major Lisa Mueller said. "A lot of people are going to be alone that didn't intend to be alone."

The Salvation Army will also be hosting an event on Thanksgiving Day. It is partnering with the business Chez Bojji, offering carryout meals. For those who do not have a place to go for Thanksgiving, they are welcome to eat their meals inside the Salvation Army building.