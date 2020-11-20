Spain in diplomatic push over migrant flow to Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is ratcheting up its response to the steady build-up of migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands from Africa, including a fresh diplomatic offensive. The ministers in charge of migration and transportation, José Luis Escrivá and José Luis Ábalos respectively, were on Friday visiting the archipelago, whose nearest island is around 70 miles (110 kms) west of Morocco. They are set to detail a long-awaited plan of action on how to ensure the islands don’t become Europe’s next migrant hot spot. Nearly 17,000 people fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances at home have arrived in the archipelago this year, half of them in the past 30 days.