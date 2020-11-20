Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:31 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 33

Boone 62, Webster City 46

Central Clinton, DeWitt 68, Dubuque, Senior 52

Collins-Maxwell 56, Woodward-Granger 23

Des Moines Christian 56, Creston 52

Dunkerton 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Earlham 57, Central Decatur, Leon 52

East Sac County 45, Storm Lake 28

Iowa Valley, Marengo 69, Centerville 30

Lynnville-Sully 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34

Marion 48, Linn-Mar, Marion 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Madrid 27

North Scott, Eldridge 52, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Pleasantville 41, Twin Cedars, Bussey 27

Stanton 47, Diagonal 22

West Delaware, Manchester 45, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

West Marshall, State Center 42, Colo-NESCO 30

Winfield-Mount Union 60, New London 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keota vs. Lone Tree, ccd.

South Hardin vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

