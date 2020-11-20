Wintry mix possible Sunday and Tuesday

A weak boundary will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Sunday which will bring the chance for light showers and even light snow in the morning. Temperatures will be right around 32° in the morning and minor mixing could occur. Precipitation chances won't last long with dry conditions expected through the afternoon.

The second round of wintry weather will impact the area early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will sit around the freezing point until 6 a.m Tuesday. This will allow for minor mixing to occur with rain/snow mix being possible until around 7-8 a.m Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to warm through the morning into the upper 30s and lower 40s changing the precipitation type completely over to rain. Some areas could see up to 1" in rainfall accumulations.

Seasonable conditions are expected through Thanksgiving next week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Quiet conditions will continue into next weekend!

Nick