Bulgaria is latest block in North Macedonia’s bid to join EU

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — North Macedonia, kept out of the European Union for years by a dispute with Greece, hit yet another hurdle this week when Bulgaria blocked its progress toward membership. The government in Sofia wants North Macedonia to recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots and to stamp out what it says is anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Launching accession talks with a prospective member country requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU nations. Bulgaria’s foreign minister said it withheld its consent because North Macedonia is not observing a 2017 friendship treaty. North Macedonia’s government says it remains “committed to the European path.”