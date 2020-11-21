Chief Afghan peace envoy says US troops pulling out too soon

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Afghanistan’s chief peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah says a U.S decision to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan has come too soon. Abdallah said on Saturday in an interview with the AP that the U.S. pull out comes as his country is still fighting off a full-fledged insurgency by Taliban militants. Abdullah also described as “shocking” an Australian military report that found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners but welcomed a decision by Australian authorities to pursue the perpetrators. Abdullah also told the AP he was confident that the new U.S. administration under President-elect Joe Biden would continue to support peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.