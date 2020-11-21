Early snow possible Sunday, better chance on Tuesday

We saw a pleasant Saturday with lots of sunshine, though temperatures stayed in the low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight tonight as a small disturbance makes its way towards the region.

This disturbance will bring the chance for brief flurries or showers for Sunday morning. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing point so what type of precipitation you see will really depend on where you are. Do be aware that some slippery roads are possible if areas see freezing rain.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected tomorrow. Once that line moves out, some peaks of sunshine may break through the clouds for the afternoon and high temperatures will reach the low 40s once again.

Our next best chance for active weather is on Tuesday. A low-pressure system moving through gives a good chance for wet weather through the majority of the day. However, it looks like we'll deal with rain for the majority of the day as temperatures will likely warm into the 40s by noon.

Before we can warm up, snow is possible during the early morning hours of Tuesday, with periods of mixing possible for your morning commute. You'll want to keep an eye on the weather Monday night as you might need to plan for a little extra time. After about 11 a.m. temperatures should be warm enough to leave us with showers for the remainder of the day.

The good news is that we'll see quiet, dry, seasonable weather for Thanksgiving! Temps will stay near our seasonal averages for the rest of the week with a good amount of sunshine.