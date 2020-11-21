Skip to Content

G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus

New
9:17 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Group of 20 summit has begun with appeals by the world’s most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year’s gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.37 million lives worldwide, has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises — but has also underscored their shortcomings. President Donald Trump is among those expected to participate in the closed-door virtual sessions that are taking place Saturday and Sunday. The Saudi monarch urged leaders to “rise to the challenge together”.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content