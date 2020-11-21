Trump team requests recount of Georgia presidential vote

President Donald Trump’s legal team says his campaign has requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race after results showed Democrat Joe Biden winning the state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday certified the state’s election results, which had Biden beating Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast, or 0.25%. Georgia law allows a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5%. Trump’s team issued a statement Saturday requesting a recount. A recount would be done using scanners that read and tabulate the votes.