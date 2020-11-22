Iowa reports 3,401 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials said 3,401 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday to give Iowa 210,061 cases since the pandemic began. The number of deaths linked to the virus grew by 33 to 2,192. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Iowa remained at a high level Saturday even though it declined slightly to 1,340 from the previous day’s 1,416. The state said 92 of Iowa’s 99 counties had 14-day positivity rates over 15% on Sunday, and six more counties reported rates between 10% and 15%. Iowa had the fourth-highest rate of new cases in the nation Saturday.