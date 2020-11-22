Pakistan says soldier, 4 militants killed in border shootout

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a soldier and four militants were killed in a shootout during a raid near the border with Afghanistan. The military said two soldiers were also injured during the raid Sunday in North Waziristan, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. North Waziristan served as headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the mountainous region of insurgents following several operations. The region still sees sporadic attacks, mainly targeting security forces. Separately, in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, a Pakistani official says Indian cross-border firing killed a 7-year-old girl and wounded 10 villagers.