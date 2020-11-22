Rochester church gets creative with “tailgate” service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Under current Minnesota restrictions, places of worship are permitted to hold events as long as they implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. In the midst of rising cases, some churches are getting creative.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church has not held any indoor worship since the pandemic began. Instead, pastors conduct service either online or outside. Sunday the congregation gathered in their cars in the church parking lot for a "tailgate" service, with participants listening to service via radio.

One pastor said he views following COVID-19 guidelines as part of loving your neighbor. That's why Mount Olive hasn't opened for indoor service since the pandemic began.

"We're called to love our neighbor," said pastor Glenn Monson. "This is simply a way we do that. We take care of one another. It's part of what we think is our calling as people of faith."

Monson added that it doesn't matter whether you're a person of faith or not. Now more than ever, it's important to care for those around you.