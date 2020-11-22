Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the virus. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in the massive Saint Sava temple in the Serbian capital on Sunday did not wear masks or keep distance inside the church, kissing the glass shield covering Irinej’s remains and even using a single spoon during the holy communion. Irinej, 90, died on Friday, three weeks after attending the funeral of another cleric in neighboring Montenegro in which mourners kissed his remains lying in an open casket although he also died from COVID-19 complications.