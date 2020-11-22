Spain’s foreign minister visits Senegal to discuss migration

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister has met with Senegal’s president in the West African country’s capital to discuss the sudden increase of Senegalese migrants attempting to reach the Canary Islands by boat. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya met with President Macky Sall in Dakar on Sunday to discuss migration and border cooperation between Spain, the European Union and Senegal. The country has become a major point of migrant departures even though it is around 950 miles away. More than 18,000 people fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances at home have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands this year. That’s a 1,000% increase from the same period in 2019, and over 500 have died in the attempt.