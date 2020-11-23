Athlete of the Week – J.T. Rein, Lanesboro Burros Football

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) -- If Lanesboro was going to defeat Grand Meadow for a Section title, they knew they needed a big performance.

Running Back J.T. Rein delivered. The junior rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the Burros' 16-12 win over the top-ranked Super Larks.

"It was just one of those games where everything was rolling," said Rein. "The offensive line was blocking, I was just following. Everybody did their part, and I'm just the one it showed to, I guess."

The win gave the Burros their first section title since 2010. For Rein and his teammates, all their hard work and dedication paid off.

"It was the goal ever since we were younger," Rein said. "We worked for it, we dreamt for it, and to go out and accomplish it was a great feeling."

Rein was the key cog in the Burros' machine all season long. He averaged more than 7 yards per carry -- and scored 12 touchdowns -- as Lanesboro closed the season on a 7-game win streak.

"He's a kid, whatever sport he's in, he's going to give it 110%," said Lanesboro Head Coach James Semmen. "Whether it be practice, whether it be lifting in the summer, whether it be doing his own little workout, he's always going to give 110%."

His performance delivered a section title to banks of the Root River for the first time in a decade. In a year that has taken so much, Rein was glad to be able to give back to the community.

"It was huge," he said. "I realized that most on our bus ride back from the game. There was like a mile of cars behind us. Everybody was in it. It feels like it wasn't just a team win, it was a win for everybody."

J.T. Rein of the Lanesboro Burros football team is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.