Average US price of gas down a penny a gallon to $2.18

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline slipped a penny a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.18. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Monday that gas prices have dropped 8 cents over the past 10 weeks. The price at the pump is 51 cents less than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation is $3.33 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.73 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel rose a penny over the past two weeks, to $2.49.