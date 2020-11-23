DONATIONS WANTED: How to participate in the 2020 KTTC Toy Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous will look a little different this year.

Here's how you can get involved.

To donate toys for Christmas Anonymous, you can shop contactless at Target.com.

Once you place your order from one of the Rochester Target locations, you can let them know that your alternate person is Christmas Anonymous. The Toy Drive is only accepting toys through Rochester Targets.

After the order is placed, the toys will be delivered to local families who need them. Toys will be accepted through Nov. 30 at 11 p.m.