Egypt adds leading activist, politician to terror watch list

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s official journal reports that an Egyptian court has placed nearly 30 people, including a leading pro-democracy activist and an Islamist politician, on a terrorism watch list over accusations they joined the banned Muslim Brotherhood. The report says activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, politician Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh and 26 others were added to the list for the next five years. The ruling by Judge Hassan Farid last week includes a travel ban and freeze on assets for three years. The decision may be appealed within 60 days. Abdel-Fattah rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak.