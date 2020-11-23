Hy-Vee reinstating shopping hour reserved for ‘high-risk’ customers

DES MOINES (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee customers who are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 once again have a reserved hour to do their shopping.

According to a statement from Hy-Vee, the grocery store chain is reinstating that policy, which was first issued in April.

Customers over the age of 60, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions can shop from 7 until 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Hy-Vee is asking all other customers to visit the store another time.

The chain said it's important to bring back the reserved shopping hour as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Midwest.