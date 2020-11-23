KXLT Anchor/Producer/KTTC-MMJ

This is a great opportunity for a journalist who wants to do it all! KXLT FOX 47 in Rochester, Minnesota is looking for its next evening anchor. You will anchor the hour-long FOX News at 9 in primetime, five nights a week. You will also report breaking news and big stories for our KTTC/KXLT newsroom across multiple platforms. As the face of FOX 47, you will be attached to several community events and projects. This Rochester-based news operation creates news and information content for two unique television stations, two websites and their social networks.

Southeastern Minnesota is a beautiful part of the country consistently recognized for its incredible quality of life. Rochester features an innovative and international culture with Mayo Clinic and IBM among our strong corporate citizens.

If you think you are qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Michele Gors

News Director, KTTC-TV/KXLT FOX 47

mgors@kttc.com

No phone calls please. KXLT is owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting and operated by Quincy Media Inc.

EOE.