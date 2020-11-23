MISSING: Apple Valley Police ask public’s help finding missing man

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police in Apple Valley are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday, 57-year-old Gregg Johnson was last seen wearing a plaid button-down shirt and a black vest. He is about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown and gray hair and glasses.

Authorities said he was driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander which had a Minnesota plate AKK323. Police do not know in which direction he traveled.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.