Pakistan police say officers foil police station attack

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police says it has foiled a possible militant attack by killing a suspected would-be suicide bomber when he tried to sneak into a police station on the outskirts of the eastern city of Lahore. Police said the suspect was killed in an exchange of fire at the premises of the police station early Tuesday. The suspect was wearing an explosive vest and had two grenades in his pockets, police said. Security forces are often targeted by militants in Pakistan. The latest development comes a day after Pakistan’s military said troops killed two militants during a raid on a militant hideout in a former tribal area near Afghanistan.