SEC shuffles games, pushes back Arkansas-Missouri, UT-Vandy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has shuffled its schedule, including pushing back the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games that had been set for Saturday. The league announced Monday that it has postponed the Arkansas-Missouri game because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and the resulting quarantining within the Arkansas program. Vanderbilt and Missouri will now meet Saturday to make up a game that was postponed on Oct. 17. Dec. 19 is a possible makeup date for Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt. In the Big Ten, Minnesota called off practice for Tuesday because of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests. The Gophers play at Wisconsin on Saturday.