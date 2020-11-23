States impose new rules, plead with public to stop spread

State and local officials nationwide are imposing new restrictions and pleading with the public in an increasingly desperate attempt to stop the explosive coronavirus spread. The actions come as many Americans resist calls to limit gatherings and travel heading into the holidays, and some of the restrictions are throwing people out of work again. About 20 million Americans are now receiving some form of unemployment benefits. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tightened restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings beginning Tuesday. Most California counties are under a curfew. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts warned that he could impose tighter social-distancing restrictions before Thanksgiving if hospitalizations keep rising.