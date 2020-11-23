The Festival of Trees to spread joy throughout downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On any other year, the Mayo Civic Center would be buzzing with activity right now preparing for the annual Festival of Trees.

This year, the festival is spreading out to give people a safe experience and you can check out the creativity all over town.

This year's festival features 35 unique trees put up in downtown storefronts with special lighting.

You can see them on displays in ten different locations, most along Broadway Avenue, south of Pannekoeken.

The festival benefits Hiawatha Homes Foundation which supports 120 children and adults in Olmsted County with developmental disabilities and other special needs.

The trees will officially be on display from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

Here is the list of all the locations:

210 North Broadway Ave113 North Broadway Ave.

20 2nd Ave. SW

104 1st Ave. SW

311 S Broadway Ave.

319 S Broadway Ave.

320 S Broadway Ave.

324 S Broadway Ave.

326 S Broadway Ave.

330 S Broadway Ave.