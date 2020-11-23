Transgender woman sues Georgia corrections officials again

ATLANTA (AP) — A Black transgender woman has sued Georgia prison officials, saying they failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults behind bars. Ashely Diamond says in the lawsuit filed Monday that authorities also failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment. Diamond previously sued Georgia corrections officials in 2015 over similar allegations. Diamond was paroled in August 2015 and settled her first lawsuit in 2016, which led to some prison policy changes. She was returned to prison on a parole violation last year, and her lawyers say she has faced similar unconstitutional conditions since. Corrections officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.