Trial opens in death of toddler in migrant smuggling case

BRUSSELS (AP) — A trial has opened in the shooting death of a two-year-old toddler who was in a van during a high-speed chase between police and suspected migrant smugglers seeking to get to Britain. At the trial in Belgium’s southern city of Mons, a policeman stands accused of involuntary manslaughter and two other men for being suspected migrant smugglers. In May 2018 police wanted to check a suspicious van making its way through Belgium. During the chase, police shot at the van and two-year-old Kurdish girl Mawda Shawri was hit in the head and later died. Her death has since become a symbol of injustice toward migrants fleeing their homes seeking a better life in Europe.