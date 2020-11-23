UN: COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, not CO2 levels

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency says a slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn’t reduced their record levels in the atmosphere. The World Meteorological Organization pointed to a record-setting surge of carbon dioxide emissions in recent years, and warned that any reduction in levels as a result of a pandemic-related industrial slowdown will take years. It also said this can best happen if countries are able to cut their emissions to zero. The WMO chief calls the dip a “tiny blip on the long-term graph” upward.