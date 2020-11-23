VARIOUS COVID-19 Tests: Mayo Clinic physician says the more tests, the better

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been eight months since COVID-19 was found in a person locally.

Since then, major strides have been made in testing and now the possibility of a vaccine.

Mayo Clinic's President of Labs, Dr. William Morice

According to Mayo Clinic's President of Labs, Dr. William Morice, there are different types of tests that tell us different things about coronavirus.

"There are those that are used for the detection of the virus itself, the diagnostic test. There are tests that are used to identify whose been exposed to COVID and developed an immune response, and the third class are tests we use for COVID-19 to try and identify those who are at risk of getting really sick with the disease," Morice said.

While testing capabilities have grown over the past several months, he said more needs to be done as cases surge. "We're going to have to look ahead into the rest of this year and into 2021 in providing both in lab testing as well as point of care testing or at-home testing to manage the pandemic."

One of those tests is newly available and made by Mayo Clinic to manage and understand which patients will develop severe symptoms.

"We now have a blood test that can help identify if that individual is showing markers of inflammation which would be worrisome for their development of much more severe disease. So, we can intervene early," Morice said.

There are also those newly available at-home tests.

"So at home testing could be more effective in terms of preventing the spread by letting people know they have it even if they're not aware of it so they can take the appropriate measures," Morice said.

He adds, "continued testing will help us understand where the virus is most active and therefore where we need to be focusing both our treatments and our vaccines."

Mayo is also currently working on a 3-D printed nasal swab and waiting on FDA approval for an at-home collection kit that will use those printed swabs. It is not available yet.