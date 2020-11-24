A sloppy, wintry Tuesday morning; brighter days ahead

Morning snow, messy roads today

A storm system is moving through the region today, bringing a mixture of precipitation types to the area for our Tuesday and setting the stage for a messy, sloppy commute. Expect periods of snow through the morning hours with an inch or two of accumulation in the Rochester area and slightly higher amounts to the southeast and in parts of northeast Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of the area because of the difficult travel conditions that are expected.

A gradual transition to light rain will occur in the middle part of the day as warmer air mixes in aloft. High temperaturs today will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southeast breeze that will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour. Light rain showers will be possible through the evening hours and it looks like temperatures will stay above freezing through the overnight hours with a diminishing breeze.

Aside from a few sprinkles or isolated, spotty rain showers Wednesday on the backside of the storm system, the weather will be quite a bit quieter and more pleasant. Expect thick cloud cover throughout our Wednesday with a light north breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

A bright and mainly pleasant holiday weekend

Warmer air will build into the region for Thanksgiving ahead of another storm system that will be approaching from the northwest. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with a slight south breeze and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

High pressure will settle in for the middle part of the holiday weekend, bringing sunnier skies and tranquil weather. We'll have high temperatures in the low to mid 40s for Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will bring a few extra clouds and stir up some gusty winds on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.